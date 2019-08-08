Allie’s Rett Walk and 5K Run is Sept. 8 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Mount Zion United Methodist Church will sponsor the 2019 Allie’s Rett Walk and 5K Run at Aumiller Park on Sunday, Sept. 8. Registration begins at noon and the 5K Run begins at 1 p.m.,with the walk immediately after. Runners can register by Aug. 23rd for $25 or the ay of the race for $35. Runners must pre-register to be guaranteed a T-shirt. T- Shirts are $10. Walkers are free with a donation to the rettsyndrome.org

Awards will be given for the top two overall male and female finishers and the first two in each age group. Must be present or have representative present to receive award. No awards will be mailed.

Age groups are; 10 and under,11-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and over.

Those wishing to participate may do so by emailing tcoffman2907@gmail.com or donation may be sent to Traci Coffman, 395 CR 59, Nevada, OH 44849. Make checks payable to rettsyndrome.org

Money from the entry fees and other donations will be turned in at the regional fundraiser in Cincinnati for Rett Syndrome research.

Allie Coffman is the 17-year-old daughter of Dave and Traci Coffman. Dave works at People’s Savings and Loan in Bucyrus, Traci is a fourth-grade teacher at Wynford, and their 19-year-old daughter Jenna attends The Ohio State University.

Allie’s Walk was created 11 years ago and has raised about $65,000 and awareness for Rett’s Syndrome research, by the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, where the Coffman Family are members.

Rett Syndrome (RTT) is a debilitating neurological disorder diagnosed almost exclusively in females. Rett Syndrome has been thought to affect one in 10,000 females. It is now believed, however, that the prevalence rate of Rett Syndrome may be much higher. Although rare, it is possible for boys to also have the disorder.

Children with Rett Syndrome appear to develop normally until 6 to 18 months of age. A regression robs children of speech and hand skills. Motor-control problems, repetitive hand movements, irregular breathing, seizures, scoliosis and teeth grinding are all common symptoms. Mutations in the MECP2 gene cause Rett Syndrome .

Rett Syndrome leaves it victims profoundly disabled and completely dependent on others for basic needs. Rett Syndrome knows no boundaries. It strikes all racial, ethnic, and religious groups equally. Recent strides in research have proven promising in reversing many of the symptoms of Rett Syndrome. Research has led to advancements in many other disorders as well.

Before ALLIE’S Walk and 5K Run, the congregation of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church invite you to join them for , Worship and Picnic at the Friendship Pavilion at Aumiller Park. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Picnic to follow. Please bring a lawn chairs. Hot dogs, drink and table service will be furnished. Bring a dish to share.

