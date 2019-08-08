Richland County road construction update

RICHLAND COUNTY — Several roads in Richland County will have partial closures this month, including U.S. 30, from just west of the Lexington/Springmill interchange to the State Route 309 interchange, which will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Daily/nightly lane closures will tentatively begin Monday, Aug. 12. Lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet in each direction during the project, which is expected to be complete in ugust 2020.

Also, U.S 42, from Grace Street in Mansfield to Baney Road in Ashland, will have intermittent lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be complete October 2019.

Interstate-71, between County Road 32 (Mock Road) to the Ashland County line, will have daily and nightly lane closures — northbound and southbound — for a resurfacing project. Crews will have nightly lane closures northbound and southbound for smoothness profiling and deck sealing. The project is expected to be complete August 2019.

And finally, State Route 97, from the Village of Butler to the Ashland County line, will have daily lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in October 2019.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_roadconstruction-1.jpg