Lincoln Highway garage sale starts Thursday

The annual Lincoln Highway BuyWay garage sale is Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. Churches, charities, communities and individual across Ohio, along the route of the Lincoln Highway will have garage sales — some small, many quite large. If you’re a garage sale shopper the deals will be numerous. Take a tour and follow the route of our first National Highway. In Ohio the route runs from the Van Wert area to the East Liverpool area and includes Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, Ontario and Mansfield. For information, visit www.historicbyway.com