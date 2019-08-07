Galion area news briefs

Chicken BBQ is Sept. 7 at St. Joe’s Activity Center

GALION — The Galion Knights of Columbus 17th annual Chicken BBQ is Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St.. Eaters can dine inside or get carryout. A drive-thru service will be open.

Galion library board to meet Aug 19

GALION — The Galion Public Library Board of Trustees are meeting on Monday, Aug. 19 at 4 pm in the Library’s Board Room.

ADAMH head to speak at safety council

GALION — Bradley M. DeCamp, executive director of the Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board, will be the guest speaker Aug. 15 at the next meeting of the Galion Safety Council. The meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Galion Moose Lodge 303 on South Market St. Make reservations by noon on Aug. 13. You may reply by email at galionsafetycouncil@gmail.com or by by calling Janell Benner at 419-492-2477. Leave a message. If you have taken advantage of our pre-paid meeting option, you do not have to make a reservation.