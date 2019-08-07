Bellville area news briefs

Mark Jordan to speak at All Souls on Sunday

BELLVILLE — Mark Sebastian Jordan will be the speaker at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville , 25 Church St.

He will give a talk called “Get Busy Livin’: An extra’s behind-the-scenes stories from “The Shawshank Redemption.” Jordan has been an active presence on the Ohio arts scene for over 30 years as a writer, actor, director, playwright, and improv comedian. His Malabar Trilogy of historical dramas was featured in sell-out performances for a decade at Malabar Farm State Park. He is a writer with numerous publication credits and awards and works as a freelance journalist for publications all over the world. He has written about classical music for numerous publications and currently reviews concerts for Seen & Heard International. Mark also gives music appreciation talks for the Mansfield Symphony.

For more information, visit www.allsoulsuuohio.org

Tire Amnesty Day set Aug. 31

RICHLAND COUNTY — Richland Public Health and the Richland County Soild Waste Management Authority are sponsoring a Tire Amnesty Day on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Richland County Fairgrounds, 750 N. Home Road, Mansfield, is the host for the drop-off location.

Here are the rules:

For Richland County residents only. Proof of residence required (driver’s license or utility bill).

Up to ten (10) car/pickup truck tires permitted.

No tires over 20 inches allowed.

No tires on rims.

Tires must be free of water/ fluid.

For more information, call Richland Public Health at 419-774-4500.

Ohio National Guard training this week in area

COLUMBUS — Starting on Saturday, Aug. 3 and continuing through Thursday, Aug. 8, the public may notice a heavy presence of first responders, military personnel, military aircraft, and emergency vehicles in multiple areas throughout Ohio as training operation Vigilant Guard gets started.

Vigilant Guard is the largest disaster response exercise in the state of Ohio’s history. The exercise is sponsored by U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau (NGB) and hosted locally by the Ohio National Guard and Ohio Emergency Management Agency. Vigilant Guard is designed to help local, state, and federal agencies coordinate emergency relief efforts, as well as response and recovery management.

The Ohio National Guard will host a Media Day that includes a flight aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to observe select Vigilant Guard exercise sites on Aug. 7, 2019, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus and the Knox County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon.