Crawford County road construction update

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Here is the most recent road construction update for Crawford County

State Route 4, in the City of Bucyrus, between Krauter Road and South Sandusky Avenue will have intermittent single lane closures for a resurfacing project. The project is expected to be completed this month.

State Route 4, in the City of Bucyrus, from Perry Street to Quaker Road, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project through May, 2020. This project started last month. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times in the four-lane section from Perry Street to U.S. 30. In the two-lane sections, traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

U.S. 30, between Lower Leesville Road and Old Lincoln Highway, will have the right lanes eastbound and westbound closed to traffic. The State Route 98 ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound will close Thursday, Aug. 8 for ramp repairs. The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to State Route 98 is closed for repairs. The U.S. 30 exit ramp is expected to reopen Aug. 30. The State Route 98 ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound is scheduled to reopen Sept.69. Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 30, both eastbound entrance and exit ramps will be closed at State Route 98. Holmes Center Road, over U.S. 30, is closed for a concrete deck overlay, and is expected to reopen before school starts

The speed limit when workers are present is 55 mph, and 65 mph when workers are not present. The entire project is expected to be complete October 2019.

