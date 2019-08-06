Richland Public Health to spray for mosquitoes Thursday, Friday

RICHLAND COUNTY – Richland Public Health will be conducting mosquito spraying, weather permitting, in the following locations during the week of August 5 – August 9:

August 8 – South of Straub Rd. W., North of W. Hanley Rd., East of Red Oak Dr., West of S. Main St., Mansfield City.

August 8 – South of Sherwood Dr., North of W. Hanley Rd., East of Middle Bellville Rd., West of Cloverdale Dr., Washington township.

August 8 – Happy Hollow Day Camp.

August 9 – South of Crimson Rd., North of Kerr Rd., East of Wigton Rd., West of Sylvan Dr., Mifflin township.

August 9 – South of Mt. Zion Rd., North of Kerr Rd., East of Wigton Rd., West of Harlan Rd., Monroe township.

August 9 – South of Shelby-Ganges Rd., North of OH-96, East of Technology Pkwy., West of Bowman St., Jackson township.

All spraying will be conducted before dawn. This schedule is subject to change. Any schedule changes will be posted on the Richland Public Health social media and/or website at www.richlandhealth.org.

Richland Public Health has obtained a new electric mosquito sprayer that is quieter than our other existing sprayer, therefore you may not hear the sprayer during the spraying event.

Note: If spraying locations cannot be fully completed, then they will be moved to the following day.