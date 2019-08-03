Galion Police Reports

Tuesday, July 30

10:50 a.m. — A counterfeit $100 bill was reportedly received at Speedway on Sunday.

4:14 p.m. — Police received a report of a possible domestic dispute in a vehicle on Ohio 19.

4:44 p.m. — One person was arrested for theft and falsification in the Fairview Avenue area she reportedly stole tanning lotion from a Harding Way West business.

7:36 p.m. — Police received a report of a woman damaging property and yelling at people in the 400 block of Libby Lane was investigated.

8:15 p.m. — An assault was reported in the 600 block of South Market Street.

Wednesday, July 31

1:18 a.m. — A black bike with purple rims was found in the area of Heise Park.

2:21 a.m. — A South Pierce Street reported a riding lawn mower stolen.

8:59 a.m. — Police received a report of a person vandalizing property at Heise Park and learned that the alleged vandal was a part of group working to clean up the memorial and park.

12:24 p.m. — Police received a report that construction materials may have been stolen in the 1000 block of Edward Street.

2:44 p.m. — A West Church Street resident a vehicle stolen.

4:34 p.m. — A boy was reportedly hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Harding Way East and was taken to Galion Hospital for treatment.

4:41 p.m. — A motorist reported being in a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of Harding Way East.

5:23 p.m. — After receiving a report of a fight in South Park, police advised the participants to stay away from each other.

6:47 p.m. — Officers assisted Ontario Police with a child abuse investigation.

9:49 p.m. — A disturbance was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

11:34 p.m. — A report of gunshots in the 600 block of North Market Street was investigated.