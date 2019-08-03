U.S. 30 ramp in Bucyrus will close next week for repairs

CRAWFORD COUNTY — On Thursday, Aug. 8 the eastbound State Route 98 ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound will close for ramp repairs.

The detour route for motorists traveling on U..S 30 eastbound to Ohio 98 will continue east to the Old Lincoln Hwy exit, turn left and re-enter U.S. 30 westbound, and then exit on the U.S. 30 westbound exit ramp to Ohio 98.

The detour route for motorists coming from Ohio 98 is to enter U.S. 30 westbound ton Ohio4/19, turn left on Ohio 4 and re-enter U.S. 30 eastbound.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Road sign used in the US state of Virginia – Ramp closed. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Ramp-closed.jpg Road sign used in the US state of Virginia – Ramp closed.