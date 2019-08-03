Galion area church, news briefs

Ice cream social at Johnsville Grace UMC

JOHNSVILLE — Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church will be holding their annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 24th from 4:30-7 pm. Featured will be a full menu of home cooked foods of sandwiches, noodles, baked beans, salads, pies, cakes, ice cream and drinks. A freewill donation will be collected. The church is in Johnsville, just east of the square at 7459 County Road 242.

Northmor school board special meeting

GALION — There will be a special board meeting of the Northmor Local School District Board of Education on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 3:30 p.m. in the Board Office Meeting Room. The purpose of the meeting is to consider personnel recommendations from the Superintendent and to have discussions regarding facility upgrades.

Next Galion school board meeting is Aug. 20

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education will have its next regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the computer lab at Galion Middle School.

Galion Health Department immunization clinics

GALION — The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Available Wednesday, Aug. 14, Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 . Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance in formation ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

Health department board to meet Aug. 13

GALION — The Galion Board of Health Will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the health department office, 113 Harding Way East.

Sexual health clinic appointments

GALION — The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime appointments available for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing & treatment and PrEP) on most Thursdays and Fridays. Walk-ins also are accepted on Friday. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards.