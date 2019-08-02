Flag at Richland County Courthouse to be raised to honor Richard Rowland

MANSFIELD — Richland County Joint Veterans Counsel announced an American flag will be raised on Thursday Aug. 8 at 6:00 pm, in front of the Richland County Courthouse to honor deceased Richland County U.S. Air Force and the Ohio Army National Guard Veteran Richard King ‘Dick’ Rowland.

Richard was born Sept 24 1950 in New London, Ohio to the late King B. and Leah ‘Jean’ Cook Rowland. He was a 1968 graduate of New London High School.

Dick devoted his life and career to the U.S. Air Force and Ohio Army National Guard and was a graduate from the Senior NCO Academy in Montgomery Alabama. He retired after serving 36 years (1968 to 2004) with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant from the 179th Airlift Wing at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base.

Dick served in Italy, Korea, Germany and Saudi Arabia. He received the Meritorious Service Award with 2 oakleaf clusters, AF Commendation Medal, AF Achievement Medal w/2 Devises, AF Outstanding Unit Award, Air Reserves Forces Meritorious Service Medal w/5 Devices, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon w/4 Devices, Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/2 Devices, NCO Professional Military Education Graduation Ribbon. He was also the State SNCO of the Year and the Wing SNCO of the Year three times.

Dick was also retired as a full-time fire fighter at Mansfield Lahm with the State of Ohio after 28 years of service. He was also a volunteer fire fighter in Shelby and New London and was a member of the AMVETS, VFW and Masonic Lodge.

Dick pasted away Oct 27, 2018 at the age of 68 and is buried in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. He is survived by his wife Faline (Buckert) Rowland, his daughter Tess Thomas and son Chris Rowland.

The flag will be flown for 21 days at the Richland County Administration Building after which Rowland’s name will be engraved on a brass name plate and added to a plaque listing those veteran’s honored in the same manner already displayed on the wall in the foyer of the Richland County Administration Building.

The Joint Veterans Council of Richland County operates the flag program.