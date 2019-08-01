Workshop will tackle use of manure, other nutrients in agriculture

MANSFIELD — Learn more about using manure and other nutrients on agriculture fields at the Manure and You Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The workshop will be at the Buckeye Community Center, 79 Noble Rd, East, Shiloh. It costs $10 and participants will get a pizza lunch. Call to register by Aug. 13 at 419-747-8686 or register online at https://richlandswcd.net/.

Topics will include:

Comparison of manure vs. commercial fertilizer value

How to properly take soil and manure samples to assure accurate test results and how to read test results

Review current Tri-State Fertilizer recommendations and learn how to calculate the correct amount of nutrients to apply to fields

What are the benefits of a Nutrient Management Plan and how producers can create a Nutrient Management Plan that works for their farms

Review NRCS-590 Standard plus proper manure application and temporary storage of manure

There also will be a local producer and hord manure expert question and answer panel.

Certified Crop Adviser & Certified Livestock Manager Continuing Ed credits are available.

The speakers are Jason Hartschuh, OSU Extension; Clark Hutson, Ohio Department of Agriculture; Terry Mescher, Ohio Department of Agriculture; Matt Wallace, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District and Jason Ruhl, United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Panel members are Carl Ayers, Dairy/Grain Producer; John Adams, Beef/Grain Producer; David Neff, Manure Nutrient Specialist and Christopher Winslow, Ohio Sea Grant.

The workshop is sponsored by Centerra Co-Op, East of Chicago, FCBank, Fackler Kubota Tractor, Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Farm Bureau – Crawford and Richland Counties, and Putt Farms.

For special needs or accommodations, call 419-747-8691 ext. 7120 by Aug. 6, 2019.

The workshop is being hosted by Ashland, Crawford, Huron and Richland Soil and Water Conservation Districts and United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) – Ashland and Richland Counties. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_manure.jpg