Fairway Preschool announces leadership change

Kathy Wells retires as director of education; Kim Pittman will take over

BUCYRUS — Fairway Preschool, 1650 E. Southern Avenue, has announced that Kathy Wells is retiring, effective July 31, 2019, and Kim Pittman will be the new Director of Education.

Wells, who grew up in Fostoria, began her path to educate students by graduating cum laude from Capital University with a degree in elementary education. She furthered her education by earnings amaster of education from Ashland University; she then went on to receive heradministrative certification, also from Ashland University. Kathy spent many years in education through the Bucyrus City Schools, not only as a teacher but as a principal at Lincoln Elementary. She retired from Bucyrus City Schools and was asked by the late Chuck Frobose, superintendent of the Crawford County Board of DD at that time, if she would fill in for a few months as the Supervisor of Special Education for Fairway School.

A few months soon became seven years and now Kathy has decided it really is time to make time for herself and her family. Kathy has a daughter Amber, and son-in-law Dustin, who no longer live in the Bucyrus area that she plans on spending more time with. Kathy will be able to visit Amber and Dustin anytime she wishes, but the highlight of those visits will enable her to spend as much time as she wishes with her grandson, Dexter.

The Crawford County Board of DD welcomes Kim Pittman to her new position of Director of Education for Fairway School. Kim’s previous position with CCBDD — since the fall of 2014 — has been as an early intervention developmental specialist.

Kim is a native of Richland County and pursued a Bachelor of Science in Early Education from The Ohio State University, before receiving her Master of Arts in Early Education from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. After receiving her master’s degree, Kim was a full-timesite coordinator for CARES after School Program; she then supported Mid-Ohio Preschool as a teacher before accepting her position with CCBDD.

Also, retiring from Fairway Preschool this year is Sarah Nye. Sarah has been aninstructor’s assistant for the last 20 years. Sarah makes her home is the New Washington area and plans to spend time with her husband, Joe; along with her family.

Fairway Preschool holds the prestigious 5-star rating from the Ohio Department of Education in the Step-Up-To-Quality system, which is based on national research standards.

Our educational programing serves both typically developing students and those with special needs starting at age 3 until they enter kindergarten. Our students enjoy programs such as Zumba Kids Jr., a therapy pool, 2-Bite Club, Crawford Parks District visits, Bucyrus Librarian visits, and enhanced learning through SMART board technology; just to name a few. Fairway Preschool offers a full day program with students attending Monday through Thursday each week, transportation to and from school is also an option.

The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities 1630 E. Southern Ave. Suite 101, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 serves and supports over 350 children and adults at through the county, Fairway Preschool, public schools, and private providers.

Courtesy photo Long-time Bucyrus educator Kathy Wells has retired as Supervisor of Special Education for Fairway School, effective July 31, 2019. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Kathy-Wells.jpgCourtesy photo Long-time Bucyrus educator Kathy Wells has retired as Supervisor of Special Education for Fairway School, effective July 31, 2019.