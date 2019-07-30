Galion police reports

Wednesday, July 24

12:35 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported near North Pierce Street.

10:38 a.m. — An East Parson Street resident reported being threatened.

1:21 p.m. — Warnings about trespassing were issued after police responded to a dispute between and landlord and some past tenants.

2:45 p.m. — A Fifth Avenue resident reported a debit card being used without permission.

10:19 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported on North Liberty Street.

Thursday, July 25

12:39 a.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of North East Street.

3:46 p.m. — The county dog warden was called after East Walnut Street resident reported a child bitten by a dog.

4:02 p.m. — A dispute between a landlord and tenant was reported in the 100 block of Easton Way. .

4:46 p.m. — A person reported being defrauded in the 100 block of Carmel Avenue.

7:07 p.m. — A wallet was found near South Pierce Street.

Friday, July 26

12:22 a.m. — Teenager received curfew warnings after someone reported a suspicious vehicle behind the YMCA,

7:17 a.m. — A possible civil protection order violation was reported in the 200 block of East Summit Street.

10:28 a.m. — ABell Store employee told police someone drove off without paying for gas.

1:41 p.m. — A Third Avenue resident reported his family missing and police are checking into the claim.

2:22 p.m. — Loud music was investigated in the 200 block of North Union Street and people were told to turn the volume down.

2:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of South Boston Street.

8:43 p.m. — A Smith Street resident told police an acquaintance took the car keys.

8:49 p.m. — Police issued a warning to a man reportedly riding a four-wheeler on South Pierce Street.

Saturday, July 27

9:19 a.m. — A residence was reportedly broken into in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street.

4:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street.

6:45 p.m. — A vehicle was towed from North Columbus Street after police issued a citation to the owner for having expired license plates.

9:51 p.m. — Police received a report of people on a South Union Street property without permission. Drug-related items were taken from the scene.

10:30 p.m. — Someone report of a fight in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Sunday, July 28

12:25 a.m. — Police took several people home after received a report of a commotion on Public Square.

12:34 a.m. — A suspicious man was reported in the 200 block of Harding Way East.

12:36 a.m. — a 44-year-0ld Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Smith Street.

1:47 a.m. — Police arrested a 35-year-old Mount Gilead man after getting a report of a drunk driver on Ohio 309. The man’s vehicle also was towed.

2:35 p.m. — An Easton Way resident reported a snake near a front door. It was removed by police officers

9:44 p.m. — A report of a residence in the 100 block or Easton Way was received.

11:17 p.m. — An Easton Way called police to reported someone tried to break into their residence.

Monday, July 29

11:35 a.m. — Police are checking into a possible hit-skip accident last week in the 800 block of Harding Way West.

2:02 p.m. — A breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of South Union Street.

5:21 p.m. — A motorist told police he was verbally assaulted by a construction worker near West Church Street.

7:40 p.m. — Warnings about disorderly conduct were issued after police responded to a reported domestic dispute in the 500 block of Second Avenue.