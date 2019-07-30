Richland Public Health spraying for mosquitoes this week near Bellville

RICHLAND COUNTY –Richland Public Health will be conducting mosquito spraying, weather permitting, in the following locations this week:

July 31 – South of Hillcrest St., North of Logan Rd., East of Larchwood Rd., West of OH-13, Mansfield City.

August 1 – South of W. Hanley Rd., North of Orchard Park Rd., East of US-42, West of Middle Bellville Rd., Washington Township.

August 1 – Shelby Country Club.

All spraying will be conducted before dawn. This schedule is subject to change. Any schedule changes will be posted on the Richland Public Health social media and/or website at www.richlandhealth.org.

Richland Public Health has obtained a new electric mosquito sprayer that is quieter than our other existing sprayer, therefore you may not hear the sprayer during the spraying event.

Note: If spraying locations cannot be fully completed, then they will be moved to the following day.

Preventing Mosquito Bites

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, which includes puddles, stagnant ditches, and containers such as old tires, buckets, cans, neglected swimming pools and flower pots. Mosquitoes can carry diseases, including West Nile Virus, which can cause serious illness. It is important to apply mosquito repellent when participating in any outdoor activity when mosquitoes are active.

Richland Public Health recommends following these tips to help avoid mosquito bites: