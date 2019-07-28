Richland County Road report for first week of August

RICHLAND COUNTY — Here is the road construction report for the first week of August as provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation

US Route 42

US 42, from Grace St. in the City of Mansfield to Baney Road in the City of Ashland, will have intermittent lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in October.

Interstate 71

I-71, between County Road 32 (Mock Road) to the Ashland County line, will have daily/nightly lane closures northbound and southbound for a resurfacing project. The project is expected to be completed in August.

State Route 97

State Route 97, from the Village of Butler to the Ashland County line, will have daily lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be completed in October.

