Galion police reports

Thursday, July 18

12:24 a.m. — An assault was investigated by somone at Jen-Cor on Ohio 309 and Ohio 61.

1:30 a.m.-A report of unruly juveniles at Powers Reservoir was investigated.

10:31 a.m. — A car taken without permission was retrieve with assistance from police in the 400 block of Erie Street.

10:43 a.m. — A West Railroad Street resident reported property vandalism.

12:13 p.m. — One man was taken to Galion Hospital after police received of a suspicious man in the 600 block of Crew Avenue was investigated. The man was taken to Galion Community Hospital for treatment

8:03 p.m. — One person was arrested for resisting arrest and possesion of drub paraphernali after police received a report of a person passed out in a vehicle.

9:02 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at East Park.

Friday, July 19

12:59 a.m. — Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of South Columbus Street.

11:48 a.m. — A wallet that was found in the 100 block of South Liberty Street.

12:57 p.m. — A Third Avenue resident reported being threatened.

1:22 p.m. — Police received a report of vandalism to a trailer in the 100 block of North Washington Street.

9:29 p.m. — Police received a report of an intoxicated man nearHarding Way East.

9:50 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of First Avenue.

Saturday, July 20 .

2:24 p.m. — Officers assisted the Crawford County Dog Warden after a dog reportedly attacked another dog in the 300 block.

2:55 p.m. — A report of drug dealing is being investigated.

5:41 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 1100 block of North Market Street. One person was issued a citation.

10:04 p.m. — A report of a power line on fire was reported in the 800 block of Charles Street.

10:55 p.m. — A 47-year-old Galion man was arrested for aggravated menacing in the 100 block of Easton Way.

Sunday, July 21

2:23 a.m. — An East Parson Street resident reported someone banging on their windows.

3:29 p.m. — Police received a report of vandalism in the 300 block of South Market Street.

8:41 a.m. — Police received a report of an possibly drunk man with a chainsaw in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

4:49 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported the theft of a debit card.

Monday, July 22

2:51 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Carter Drive was investigated.

3:57 a.m. — Police received a report of an unruly juvenile at Galion Hospital.

7:32 a.m. — A West Church Street resident a vehicle stolen.

1:17 p.m. — Galion Hospital employees told police they were receiving threatening phone calls.

1:36 p.m. — An American flag found was found in the 100 block of Orange Street.

2:41 p.m. — A possible tres pass was reported of in the 200 block of First Avenue.

3:57 p.m. — A set of keys was found at the corner of Heise Park Lane and Portland Way North.

4:48 p.m. — Police got a report of a suspicious man in the 900 block of Bucyrus Road.

5:13 p.m. — A person reported a vehicle was vandalized at Amann Reservoir.

9:49 p.m. — A Galion resident reported being stalked.

10:29 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Grand Street. One person was arrested for domestic violence and falsification.

Tuesday, July 23

4:57 a.m. — Two people were found dumpster-diving in the 800 block of Bucyrus Road

9:14 a.m. — A report of a domestic violence incident was reported at the Sleep Inn. The vehicle they were riding in went into a ditch and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took over the traffic stop.

9:48 a.m. — A South Jefferson Street resident reported items stolen from a garage. .

12:21 p.m. — Employees of Speedway reported a man outside the store was begging customers for money. Police told him to leave, and he did. .

4:22 p.m. — A Gill Avenue resident reported being threatened. Two men were issued warnings for disorderly conduct.

6:53 a.m. — Police received a report of a breaking and enteringin the 200 block of Second Avenue.

8:41 p.m. — A domestic issue was reported in the 1000 block of Smith Street.

9:07 p.m. — A report of a fight in the 1000 block of Smith Street was investigated. One person was arrested for disorderly conduct.

9:45 p.m. — A man at Duke and Duchess Station was given a voucher for one night at an area motel.