Crawford County road report for first week of August

CRAWFORD COUNTY —Here is the road construction report for first week of August for Crawford County as provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

State Route 4

State Route 4 in the City of Bucyrus, between Krauter Road and South Sandusky Avenue, will have intermittent single lane closures for a resurfacing project. The project is expected to be complete in August

State Route 4

SR 4 in the City of Bucyrus, from Perry Street to Quaker Road, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project beginning Monday, July 22. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times in the four-lane section from Perry Street to U.S. 30. In the two-lane sections, traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be completed in May, 2020.

U.S. Route 30 update

U.S. 30, between Lower Leesville Road and Old Lincoln Highway, have the left lanes eastbound and westbound closed to traffic. The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to State Route 98 will close Tuesday, July 30 for repairs. The detour route for motorists traveling on U.S. 30 eastbound to State Route 98 will continue east to Old Lincoln Hwy exit, turn left and re-enter U.S. 30 westbound, and then exit on the U.S. 30 westbound exit ramp to State Route 98. The detour route for motorists coming from State Route 98 is to enter U.S. 30 westbound to State Route 4/19, turn left on State Route 4, and re-enter U.S. 30 eastbound. The ramp is expected to reopen Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Work zone speed limits are in effect. The speed limit when workers are present is 55 mph, and 65 mph when workers are not present. The entire project is expected to be completed in October.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Road-closed.jpg