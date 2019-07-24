Bellville Village Council has an issue with too many weeds

BELLVILLE – A subject on the minds of many people this time of year is also calling to members of the Bellville village council.

Noxious weeds, those things popping up everywhere because of contributions from the rain Gods, may soon be handled by village officials.

A committee of the council recommended that an ordinance be considered by the village planning commission.

The proposed ordinance, which will tell people they can’t let noxious weeds get any taller than 12 inches, was to go before the planning commission Monday, July 22.

That group would have to consider it and then send it back to council.

Under the ordinance, residents could tell village officials a neighbor has let weeds go higher than 12 inches. A notice would be given, and the resident would have five days to remove the weeds.

If the village has to remove the weeds, fines paying for labor and other costs would have to be paid by the resident.

If the resident does not pay the fines within 30 days, a lien could be placed on the offender’s property.

The community development committee of council was considering the noxious weed problem at its last meeting.

Sarah Mussman, village solicitor, said other municipalities set varying height limits.

In Mansfield, it is eight inches.

Mussman said noxious weeds can be “injurious to people” and harbor ticks and other insects.

She said they can be “highly invasive” and bad for people.

Mayor Teri Brenkus said there are certain areas where such weeds are noticeable.

There is an area along Rhinehart Road near woods that has a noxious weed problem, she said.

The planning commission has been asked to consider the matter.

A meeting of the public utilities committee of council has been set for Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m. This would come before a 5:30 council meeting.

