US 30 eastbound exit ramp closing next week

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The US 30 eastbound exit ramp to Ohio 98 will close Tuesday, July 30 for repairs.

The detour route for motorists traveling on US 30 eastbound to Ohio 98 will continue east to the Old Lincoln Highway exit, turn left and re-enter US 30 westbound, and then exit on the US 30 westbound exit ramp to Ohio 98.

The detour route for motorists coming from Ohio 98 is to enter US 30 westbound to Ohio 4/Ohio 19, turn left on Ohio 4 and re-enter US 30 eastbound.

The ramp is expected to reopen Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_roadconstruction.jpg