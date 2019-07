GALION — The City of Galion Design Review Board will hold a special meeting July 25 at noon in Council Chambers.

The topics to be discussed include applications from 342 Harding Way West- signage; 130 W. Walnut St. – signage, 225 Harding Way East – front door replacement, and 8 Public Square -grant project.

The Board will also discuss the Landmark Program. The public is invited to attend.

