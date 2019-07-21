Flash Flood Warning for Crawford, Richland, Ashland counties until 1:15 a.m. Monday

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Crawford, Richland and Ashland countiesuntil 1”15 AM Monday.

At 7”09 PM, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include… Mansfield, Ashland, Bucyrus, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Crestline, Plymouth, New Washington, Hayesville, Savannah, Polk, Chatfield, Benton, Lucas, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, Tiro, North Robinson and Mifflin.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Take precautions: Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.