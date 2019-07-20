Galion area news briefs

Anything Goes’ show ongoing at Brush and Palette

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Gallery (BPAG) invites the public to see original paintings, drawings, and other two dimensional artworks by area artists in its next special gallery show “Anything Goes” which is from July 5 through Aug. 29.The hours for viewing are Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the duration of the show , which is staged at the gallery’s new location, 131 Harding Way East in Galion. A special open house will take place on Saturday July 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 419-468-5965 or 419-468-2944 for more information.

Locals graduate from Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement exercises Saturday. The graduates included Addie Zeisler of Galion, Mason Dzugan of Crestline, and Aaron Barker of Bucyrus

Youngstown State dean’s list, president’s list

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University students have been named to the spring semester dean’s list. Students include: Stacey Bidwell, Allied Health major from Galion; Madison Lawson, Early Childhood Education/Early Childhood Intervention Specialist major from Galion; Kathrine Keller, History major from Galion; and Abigail Cochran, Business Administration major from Bucyrus. Bidwell also was named to the president’s list.

Book sale coming to Bucyrus library

BUCYRUS — Friends of the Bucyruus Public Library will have their midsummer booksale Aug. 1-3. The sales start at 10 a.m. each day and end at 7 p.m. Aug. 1, 5 p.m. Aug. 2 and 1 p.m. Aug. 3. The sale will include a large collection of gently-used books, both fiction and non-fiction, including a wide selection of World War II books and books on agriculture. Proceeds benefit library programming throughout the year.

Ice cream social Aug. 3 at Little Washington church

LITTLE WASHINGTON — Little Washington Congregational Church, at the intersection of Washington South and East Hanley roads, is hosting its 15th “Ice Cream Social and Cruise-In” on Saturday, Aug. 3, 4 to 7 p.m.

Cruise-In participants enjoy sharing information about their restored cars, motorcycles and farm equipment. To register a vehicle you would like to display, contact John Miu at 419-589-3724. Please arrive by 3 p.m. on Aug. 3. Satisfy your hunger with an assortment of homemade food items. Cost for a meal is $4; a meal with dessert is $5. Music will be provided by the Mid Ohio Community Band.