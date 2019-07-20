Crestline police seek two in connection with ‘unnatural death’

CRESTLINE — Crestline police are looking for two people in reference to a death this week on North Pearl Street. On July 15, Crestline found the body of Nicole Britt at 211 N. Pearl Street after receiving a 911 call asking for assistance.

This information is from a Crestline Police Department news release:

On July 15, 2019 the Crestline Police Department dispatch center received a 911 call from a male caller requesting a rescue squad to 211 N. Pearl St. Crestline, Ohio. Due to the suspicious nature of the call, officers were dispatched to respond with the rescue squad.

Receiving no answer at the unlocked rear door, officers entered the home and located a deceased female in the living room.

After clearing the rest of the home, it was secured, and the coroner summoned to the scene. The death is believed to be an unnatural death and a further investigation into the facts surrounding the death is ongoing.

Investigators are seeking to talk to two individuals that could have further information on these events who include: Ryan M. Williams, 33, with a last known address of 211 N. Pearl St. and Falynn L. Phillips, 36, also with a last known address of 211 N. Pearl St.

Williams is believed to be driving a silver Chevy Cobalt or Chevy Cruz and has been reported to have been seen in a green older model Buick Century. He also has an active warrant for his arrest from the Mansfield Police Dept. Law enforcement data bases indicate he is known to abuse drugs and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Phillips is believed to be driving a teal Dodge Stratus. Police say she also is a known drug abuser and has a lengthy criminal history.

If you have information on these two, contact Det. Sgt. Aaron Gibson of the Crestline Police Department at 419-683-2222.

Police warn people to not approach these two but instead funnel information through your local law enforcement agency.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Ryan-Williams-611×768.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Falynn-Phillips.jpg