July’s Third Friday event postponed one week

GALION — Because of the Excessive Heat Advisory for Galion and much of Ohio in effect through Saturday, this week’s Third Friday in Galion event has been postoned until July 26.

Miranda Jones, organizer of the event, explains “… we have made the decision to postpone the July Third Friday in Galion.

“We have rescheduled it for Friday, July 26th. Same time, same place, same vendor spots for all of you.

“This decision was made due to the heat advisory that was issued for our area.

“We have talked to many health professionals and we consulted the local EMS, who agreed that is was in our best interest for those participating and those in attendance to postpone.

The good news is that next Friday’s weather looks amazing!”