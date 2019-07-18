Excessive Heat Warning for this part of Ohio from noon Thursday, through 8 p.m. Saturday

CLEVELAND — An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for this part of Ohio. It starts at noon today and will last through 8 p.m. Saturday. It replaces the Excessive Heat Watch issued Wednesday morning.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when a prolonged period of dangerously hot weather will occur. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely.

Heat Index Values from near 100 degrees to 112 degrees are expected Friday and Satuday as temperatures reach the upper 90s and dewpoints rise into the 70s.

The highest heat index values will occur late afternoon into the early evening, but little relief will occur overnight with low temperatures only dipping to the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

A couple days of heat indices near or above 105 degrees could have a cumulative impact on some individuals, especially those who engage in prolonged outdoor work or other activities. Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Never leave pets, children, or the elderly unattended in parked vehicles. The extended period of high heat and humidity can worsen the effects of heat stress.