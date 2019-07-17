Test drive a Ford Thursday at Heise Park; Support United Way of Crawford County

GALION — Donley Ford of Galion is hosting a Drive 4 UR Community event to raise needed funds for United Way of Crawford County. This event is sponsored by Ford Motor Company and hosted by Donley Ford of Galion.

This Drive 4 UR Community event for United Way of Crawford County is Thursday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heise Park in Galion.

Ford Motor Company will donate $20 per test-drive (up to 300 test-drives — to area schools and community non-profit groups thru their Drive 4 programs: Drive 4 UR School and Drive 4 UR Community.

Additionally, if 300 test-drives are achieved, Donley Ford of Galion will match the $20 per test-drive offered by Ford, allowing the opportunity for up to $12,000 to United Way of Crawford County.

Drive 4 UR School began in 2007 as a way for Ford to give back to communities across the country. The idea was simple: Test-drive a Ford vehicle from a local dealership, get money for your school. The success of the school program inspired the launch of Drive 4 UR Community, allowing Ford Dealers to partner with nonprofit organizations as well.

Thousands of events and $35 million in donations later, participants are still test-driving for a cause that they — and Ford — are equally passionate about.