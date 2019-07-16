Crawford County Fair briefs

Travis Koschnick honored

BUCYRUS — Koschnick is a past fair board member and was instrumental in getting a new multi-purpose livestock building constructed in 2008. This building houses hogs and goats during the fair. It also has been used by circuses, livestock sales, and garage sales throughout the year.

Koschnick was honored in this year’s fair book as an outstanding fair contributor.

Without Koschnick’s knowledge and determination, the livestock building project would not have been as smooth as it was.

He has worked for the county road department for 25 years and is currently the road superintendent. Koschnick has donated countless hours of his personal time and equipment to the fairgrounds, helping to fix water lines, roads, removing trees and helping maintain the high quality race track.

Besides all the time he spends at work and the fairgrounds Travis also keeps busy with the Colonel Crawford Athletic boosters club, where he has been president for eight years. At the school he runs the clock for the basketball games, and if not there he will be busy running concessions.

Koschnick has used his knowledge of the community to help raise funds both for his school booster club and for the Crawford county fairgrounds. Travis has been married to his high school sweetheart Kerri for 24 years and they have two children. Caleb is a senior at the University of Akron and Caitlin is a freshman at the University of Findlay. They attend church First United Church of Galion.

Remembering Gary Billings

BUCYRUS — Gary Billings, who died last year, was a treasured member of the Crawford County Fair Board for 16 years. He served as chairman of several committees including the camping committee where he was most recently responsible for expanding the campground.

Billings also was responsible for resolving several issues having to do with campers, most recently being the expanding size of the campers. Gary was also the chairman of the grandstand committee where he was instrumental in keeping the flow of the fairgoers going during the fair.

Gary was always someone that the fair board could turn to to help out even if it was not his committee. There were several sheep rule changes that were directly written or changed by Gary to help increase the sheep numbers, both in the open class and in the junior fair.

Billings will be greatly missed by all.