Bellville-area church, news briefs

Ice cream social Aug. 3 at Little Washington church

LITTLE WASHINGTON — Little Washington Congregational Church, at the intersection of Washington South and East Hanley roads, is hosting its 15th “Ice Cream Social and Cruise-In” on Saturday, Aug. 3, 4 to 7 p.m.

Cruise-In participants enjoy sharing information about their restored cars, motorcycles and farm equipment. To register a vehicle you would like to display, contact Mr. John Miu at 419-589-3724. Please arrive by 3 p.m. on Aug. 3. Satisfy your hunger with an assortment of homemade food items. Cost for a meal is $4; a meal with dessert is $5. Music will be provided by the Mid Ohio Community Band.

Learn about Rumi at All Souls on Sunday

BELLVILLE — Wendy Bartlett will deliver the 10:30 a.m. message Sunday at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St. Bartlett will speak on the topic: “Ours Is No Caravan of Despair: The Life and Teachings of Rumi.” Westerners have adopted Rumi’s poetry and philosophies for centuries. But what do we really know about Rumi? Find out Sunday.

Bio: Wendy Bartlett has been a UU since she was 13. She is a member of the UU Church of Akron, Ohio, and is currently a third year seminarian at the UU House of Studies at Methodist Theological School in Ohio. For more information, visit our website: www.allsoulsuuohio.org.

Next Joint Veterans meeting is July 23

MANSFIELD — The next Richland County Joint Veterans Meeting is Tuesday, July 23, at 7 p.m. at VFW Alfred I. Harrington Post 3494, 853 Ashland Road, Mansfield. All veterans are welcome.

Veterans flag to honor Nick Angle

MANSFIELD —The Richland County Joint Veterans Counsel will raise an American flag on Thursday, July 18 at 6 p.m., in front of the Richland County Courthouse to honor deceased Richland County U.S. Navy Veteran Nick Angle.

Angle was born Dec. 4, 1927 in Mansfield the son of Andrew and Mary (Hartzigan) Angle. Nick graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and North Central Technical College.

Nick Angle was a Veteran of the United States Navy Seabee’s, serving from Jan. 10, 1945 to May 3, 1946 receiving the rank of Painter Third Class. He served in the 35th Special Naval Construction Battalion and the 20th USN Construction Regiment. He received the US Victory Ribbon, American Campaign Ribbon and the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon.

Nick worked at Mansfield Tire and Rubber Company and he was also served as the Executive Director and president of the Richland County Veterans Service Commission for 19 years. He died Aug. 30, 2018 at the age of 90 and is buried in Mansfield Cemetery

The flag will be flown for 21 days at the Richland County Administration Building after which the Veteran’s name will be engraved on a brass name plate and added to a plaque listing those veteran’s honored in the same manner already displayed on the wall in the foyer of the Richland County Administration Building.