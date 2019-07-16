Galion police reports

Friday, July 12
2:35 a.m. — Police received a report of an intoxicated woman attempting to drive n the 700 block of Harding Way East. She was issued a warning for disorderly conduct.
5:50 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS in the 200 block of Portland Way North with a man who fell from the back of a truck.
9:17 a.m. — A Fifth Avenue resident was issued a warning about using electricity from another residence.
11:27 a.m. — A chainsaw that was found and given to police.
6:41 p.m. —A 43-year-old Mount Gilead woman was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Libby Lane.
7:08 p.m. — An attempted breaking and entering was reported in the 500 block of McDonald Avenue.
Saturday, July 13
1:26 a.m. — Police received a report of a fight in the 6600 block of East Brandt Road.
3:15 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Libby Lane.
12:20 p.m. — A South Street resident reported catching someone trying to steal items froma garage. A teen was taken into custody on charges of criminal trespassing.
6:04 p.m. — Police were alerted to marijuana growing in a yard in the 600 block of Harding Way West. One plant was seized and one person was issued a summons for illegal cultivation of marijuana.
9:34 p.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported being harassed.
10:18 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Harding Way West.
10:24 p.m. — One man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence in the 100 block of Portland Way South.
Sunday, July 14
12:59 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Portland Way North. Two people warned about disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.
1:52 a.m. — An Easton Way resident reported two men wearing black hoodies attempted to break into their apartment. The men allegedly fled into a nearby field. Galion police and Crawford County deputies did not find the men.
10:02 a.m. — A Charles Street resident reported property vandalism.
4:59 p.m. — A Maple Heights resident reported a debit card stolen and used by someone else.
10:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Grand Street was investigated.