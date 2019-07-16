Gary McCue fills vacant spot on Clear Fork school board

BELLVILLE — Gary A. McCue has been named a new member of the Clear Fork Valley school board.

McCue is a colonel who has been commander at the 179th Airlift Wing at Lahm Airport in Mansfield. He had that post, starting in 2010. He was sworn in as a new board member at the most recent board meeting.

McCue was called to serve in Washington, D.C. in 2016. He then returned to the area.

Kyle Beveridge, formerly board president, resigned from his post last month. Beveridge had been elected to the board in 2018 and served as president before announcing recently he would step down.

McCue, who works in Columbus for the Ohio Air National Guard, lives in Bellville. He and his wife have four daughters who attended Clear Fork schools. Two have graduated.

McCue said “there was an opening” on the board and someone approached him about it. He said it “sounded like a good way to get more involved in the community.”

Amy Weekley, who had been serving as vice president, was elected the new board president. Carl Gonzalez was elected vice president.

Weekley and Gonzalez will serve in those positions until the end of this year. McCue’s post also will continue to the end of this year.

