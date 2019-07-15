Galion man injured in crash near Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Three people were injured, including a Galion man who was taken to Bucyrus Hospital, after a Monday-morning three-vehicle crash on Ohio 4 near Bucyrus. Chris J. Lawson, 48, of Galion, and Kristi Recktenwalk, 50, of Massillon were both taken to Bucyrus Hospital.

Wesley Bloomfield, 41, of, Marion was taken from the scene by medical helicopter to Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus. No updates were available on their conditions.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash on Ohio 4, south of Ohio 294 about 10:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Bloomfield was traveling northbound on Ohio 4 and went left of center causing a collision involving two other vehicles heading southbound on Ohio 4. Those vehicles were driven by Lawson and Recktenwalt.

Portsmoth EMS, Dallas and Bucyrus Township Fire, and the Ohio Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

