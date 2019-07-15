Update: City of Galion plans to spray for mosquitoes Thursday, Friday nights

GALION — The City of Galion is changing it’s plans to spray for mosquitoes. Instead of tonight and Tuesday night, the city will spray for mosquitoes Thursday night, and Friday night. The northern half of the city will be sprayed Thursday and the southern half on Friday. Harding Way is the dividing line.

Spraying will begin after 10 p.m. on each night. Residents should close their windows and keep children and pets indoors during spraying.

The Galion City Health Department has available free mosquito dunks to the public to be placed into areas of stagnant water in order to prevent mosquito breeding.

The dunks are available at the Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In order to help eliminate mosquitoes in your yard, you can: