Be safe; wash your hands while at the Crawford County

This information was provided by Crawford County Public Health

It’s Crawford County Fair Time! Ribbon fries, cotton candy, corn dogs, burgers, and other yummy foods mixed in with lots of people, animals and germs! But don’t worry, there is one thing you can do to prevent those germs from ruining all your fun — WASH YOUR HANDS!

Think about all the places and things your hands will touch at the fair. Barn doors, fences, animal pens, sticky hands of children… and that’s just a few of the places bacteria can be found. Once that bacteria is on your hands, it can easily transfer to your eyes or mouth. Some bacteria, such as E.Coli 0157:H7 can lead to serious illness.

So…washing your hands frequently is very important when you head out to enjoy the Crawford County Fair! (And by the way, water alone does not kill germs. Effective hand washing requires soap and running water for at least 20 seconds.)