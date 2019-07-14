One-stop enrollment express makes MTC registration a breeze

MARION — New and returning Marion Technical College students can find signing up for Fall Semester classes a breeze at the Enrollment Express on Tuesday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bryson Hall. Students can:

Apply for admission;

File for financial aid;

Complete placement testing;

Meet with an academic advisor;

Register for classes;

Pay for fees;

Get a student ID;

Tour the beautiful Marion Campus;

Learn about opportunities to get involved in student clubs and activities including the new esports club.

“We want to make this as easy as possible for students to get to next,” said Dr. Amy Adams, Vice President for Planning and Advancement at MTC. “Don’t miss out on the next step toward a certificate, degree, or promotion.”

Students will find it easy to get on track for Fall Semester. The Enrollment Express will make it easy to check off the items on their to-do list to get set for fall classes.

Students should bring copies of transcripts if they haven’t been submitted. To file for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), students should bring relevant tax documents. Students should allow time for each step to be completed. For example, placement testing can take from one to two hours.

To reserve your spot, just email [rsvp@mtc.edu]rsvp@mtc.edu. If this date is not convenient, MTC is happy to schedule an appointment that works for you! Just email enroll@mtc.edu.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Marion-Technical-College.jpg