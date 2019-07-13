Galion police reports

Monday, July 1

6:46 a.m. — An overdose was reported in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

12:32 p.m. — A worker at the Rainbow Motel found needles and drug paraphernalia.

1:21 p.m. — An assault was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane

2:10 p.m. — A syringe that was found near Fairview Avenue.

2:09 p.m. — Police responded to the pool at Heise Park when some kids who had been kicked out, would not leave.

2:24 p.m. — A case of fraud was reported in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

7:47 p.m. — Police received a report of people loitering at Circle K.

8:02 p.m. — A male was arrested after a robbery was reported in the 600 block of South Market Street.

8:33 p.m. — A South Columbus Street resident told police his dogs had been threatened.

10:42 p.m. — An resident of Ohio 309 resident reported being harassed.

Tuesday, July 2

3:24 a.m. — A group of teens was stopped for curfew violations in Heise Park, and released to an adult.

5:14 p.m. — A First Avenue resident reported someone tried to break into a home.

7:27 p.m. — Disorderly conduct warnings were issued after police responded to a dispute in the 600 block of South Union Street.

8 p.m. — Police responded to a report of people selling drugs from a a vehicle near South Street.

Wednesday, July 3

5:40 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported in the South Boston Street area. .

1:36 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported being scammed out of a large sum of money.

6 p.m. — Police received a report of juveniles throwing firecrackers in the 1000 block of Harding Way East.

11:25 p.m. — An East Railroad Street resident reported being threatened.

Thursday, July 4

9:45 a.m. — A breaking and entering was reported on South Pierce Street.

11:15 a.m. — A 23-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he was found sleeping on a North Riblet Street porch.

1:17 p.m. — Gas was reportedly stolen from vehicles on Nazor Road.

5:22 p.m. — A reported sex offense is being investigated.

8:43 p.m. — A missing juvenile was reported in the 900 block of Harding Way East.

10:48 p.m. — A person threatening suicide was taken to Galion Hospital.

Friday, July 5

1:48 a.m. — A breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of South Pierce Street.

1:49 a.m. — Police received a report of a missing juvenile in the 600 block of Brookside Avenue.

1:17 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

10:27 p.m. — A 25-year-old Mount Gilead man was arrested for DUI after police received a report that a man driving a pickup hit a stop sign on Harding Way East.

10:32 p.m. — Two people were warned for disorderly conduct and one arrest was made a fight was reported in the 600 block of Harding Way East

11:02 p.m. — A 19-year-old Galion man was arrested for underage consumption and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Saturday, July 6

2:21 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Grand Street.

4:24 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Grove Avenue.

4:22 p.m. — A phone was found at Heise Park.

11:05 p.m. — A 40-year-old Willard man was arrested for DUI in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.

Sunday, July 7

1:19 a.m. — An Easton Way resident reported someone using their vehicle without their permission.

10:08 a.m. — A breaking and entering was reported in the 900 block of Harding Way East.

2:46 p.m. — Police broke up a fight at Heise Park.

9:12 p.m. — One person was issued a warning for disorderly conduct after an incident in the 300 block of Grove Avenue.

9:54 p.m. — A Harding Way West resident reported a vehicle vandalized.

11:13 p.m. — A South Columbus Street resident reported being threatened.

11:25 p.m. — A bicycle was found in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue.

Monday, July 8

10:27 a.m. — Police are looking into a debit card being used without permission in the 100 block of North Columbus Street.

12:31 p.m. — Galion street department workers found a bag of pills near Heise Park .

1:23 p.m. — A wallet was found on North Union Street.

3:29 p.m. — Police responded to an alleged hit-skip accident and dispute over the accident in the 600 block of Hollywood Drive.

4:04 p.m. — A Galion resident reported receiving obscene text messages.

5 p.m. — An Easton Way resident reported kids throwing things at his vehicle.

7:10 p.m. — A phone was found at Heise Park

7:22 p.m. — Police were informed of an unruly juvenile in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

9:01 p.m. — A dispute between kids was reported in the 300 block of South Washington Street.