Briefs: Manufacturing camp for kids at Mansfield Technical College

Manufacturing Matters camp at Marion Technical College

MARION — Marion Technical College is proudly partnering with local employers to offer a Manufacturing Matters Camp from July 15-19. Girls and boys in 6th and 7th grade will have a unique opportunity to tour local employers including Whirlpool, Wyandot and RobotWorx and do STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) projects.

This week-long camp is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Just $50 covers lunch and T-shirts. Scholarships are available. This is a community effort in response to Senator Sherrod Brown’s summer manufacturing camp initiative to increase the awareness of career opportunities in students’ own backyards. MTC is hosting the event, but is supported by local school districts, MarionMade!, CAN DO! Whirlpool, Wyandot, and RobotWorx, among others.

“I am excited about middle school students having the opportunity to not only learn about manufacturing, but learning about the specific opportunities right here in Marion!” said Sue Jacobs, middle school teacher at River Valley. “I feel it is really important to expose middle school students to a variety of careers so they might be able to choose the correct path once they enter high school.”

Students will see the creators and businesses right here in Marion. They will have hands-on activities at the companies as well as on the Marion Campus.

For more information, or to sign up, please go to: to www.mtc.edu/manufacturingcamp.

Elder care focus at OSU-Marion’s Alber Center

MARION — Starting Sept. 5, a new Elder Care Certificate program will be offered through Ohio State Marion’s Alber Enterprise Center, to meet the needs of those individuals and organizations serving Ohio’s aging population. This certificate course has been developed a s a result of a successful pilot program that the Center launched in 2017, through grant funding and in collaboration with four long-term care organizations.

These organizations agreed to pilot the Elder Care Certificate (ECC) program through Alber Enterp rise Center at Ohio State in order to develop employees’ skills and to improve the quality of elder care. In order to attract and retain workers, the focus of the ECC content was on developing soft skills and increasing staff members’ knowledge base in ger ontology. Following the program, evaluation data showed that more than 75 percent of the participants increased their knowledge about health and wellness resources for older adults.

The full Elder Care Certificate course begins with four one -hour online modules, to be completed prior to the in-class workshops, covering these topics: Health & Aging; Myths and Realities of Aging; Issues of Abuse/Neglect; and, Is There an App for That? After completing the online portion, participants attend in – person workshop s on Thursdays: Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. . Location: Ohio Living Westminster- Thurber, 717 Neil Ave., Columbus, . The ful l registration fee is $ 420 . Discounts may apply . To get more information about the program or to register online: https://go.osu.edu/ECC