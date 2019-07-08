Galion area church, news briefs

Sacred Heart Festival is July 28

SHELBY — The 126th Sacred Heart School Festival is Sunday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Sacred Heart School, 5742 State Route 61 South, between Crestline and Shelby. This is a fundraiser for the school. There is plenty of shaded seating is throughout the parish grounds and there is ample free parking.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The dinners include ham or chicken (barbecued on the church grounds) mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade dressing, roll with butter, and coleslaw or applesauce. For dessert, enjoy homemade pie or homemade cake. Grill service and concessions also will be available throughout the day.

Entertainment for kids will include a bounce house, horse-drawn wagon rides, live animal attractions, pedal tractor pull, free throw contest and more. For, there will be an antique farm equipment display, farmer’s market, instant bingo, gamesof chance, hourly prize drawings, 50/50 raffles, MEGA raffles, RC flying demonstrations, a reverse raffle with a $1,500 top prize and more.

VBS starts soon in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS —Titled “Power up, Raise your Game’ is from 6-8 p.m. from July 28 to Aug. 1 at the Outreach Center at Bucyrus United Methodist Church, 216 Hopley Ave.. This is for kids from 3-years-old through fifth grade.

VBS is free, snacks are provided and there will be a light supper from 5:30-6 p.m. For information, call 419-562-5061 or email officebumc@embarqmail.com. Register at christicrall@gmail.com. VBS is sponsored by Bucyrus Neighborhood Churches

Tent 91 has June meeting

GALION — Mary Hetter Kies Tent 91 of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War met June 4 at the home of Melanie Baker. President Donna Yaussy was in charge of the meeting. The relief report included: 64 flowers for deceased; 16 personal visits; 108 cheer cards sent and 179 volunteer hours served. Tent 91 turned 93 years old on June 9. Marilyn Sipes attended Memorial Day Services at both Iberia and Johnsville. The mystery gift was won by Janice Cass. Refreshments were served by Melanie Baker.

For the Good of the Order, it was announced that Duane Rinehart, brother of Marilyn Sipes, was honored at the Memorial Day Services in Johnsville. He was honored for his military service, as well as his service in the community. He served on the military color guard and other things in the community for many years

Leesville/Pomona grante meet June 4

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Leesville Grange 2078/Crawford County Pomona Grange 36 met June 5 for a potluck picnic. Master/President Donald Graf offered prayer before the meal and presided over the meeting. Chaplain Pro-Tem Priscilla Laughbaum had the opening prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Family Activities Chairperson asked for recipes to be used for future baking contests. Also, members are looking for old Grange magazines that have recipes in them. State deaf activities director Judy Carrick is going to start a series on dizziness, balance and fear of falling due to common, acute or chronic equilibrium problems.

The lecturer’s program theme was “June is National Rose Month”.