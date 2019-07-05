Here are the 2019 Crawford County Junior Fair Princess, Prince candidates

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Fair gets underway next Sunday with several events being judges and Royalty for the 162 edition of othe Fair being named, including the Junior Fair Princess and Prince.

Each of the applicants will go through an interview and be judged on stage presence during the contest, which will be held Sunday, July 14 starting at 7:30 p.m.. The candidates and winners will be announced in the Youth Building on the fairgrounds.

During the intermission of the contest, while judges deliberate the winners, the 2019 Crawford County Junior Fair Livestock Royalty will be announced.

The King and Queen of the Crawford County Fair also will be judged named Sunday night

Here is information about the Junior Fair Princess candidates

Brooke Slagle is the fifteen-year-old daughter of Chad and Kriste Slagle. Brooke will be a sophomore at Colonel Crawford High School in the fall, as well as a student at North Central State College. Brooke is a six-year member of the Dairy Maids and Gents 4-H Club. She has completed a variety of Department One and Livestock projects. She has also participated in the Favorite Foods and Public Speaking contests at the Crawford County Fair. In school, Brooke is very active with, Teen Institute, Student Council, FFA, FCCLA, Academic Challenge, Basketball, and Track. Brooke is a very dedicated student-athlete who gives 110 percent in everything that she does. Brooke always has a positive attitude and outgoing personality that she believes the Crawford County Junior Fair Royalty Court can benefit from her. Brooke’s goal is to expand the knowledge to the community that 4-H has something for everyone. Brooke believes that being in the royalty court would allow her the opportunity to encourage our youth to stretch their abilities to reach their goals.

Kaleen Pratt is the fourteen-year-old daughter of Traci and Joe Pratt. Kaleen is a five-year member of the Bucyrus Kilbourne Klovers 4-H Club. Kaleen has taken many projects through her years in the 4-H program including; You and Your Dog, many clothing projects and various Department One Projects. Kaleen hobbies include drawing, reading, singing, dancing, and playing volleyball. She is very interested in anime and cosplay. In her free time, she likes to go to the Anime club at the Galion Library where she can cosplay, and she loves making new friends through that. Although Kaleen is more of a “tomboy,” she is ready to take on this unique experience that it out of her comfort zone.

Corin Feik is the fifteen-year-old daughter of Phillip and Michelle Feik. Corin is a seven-year member of the Liberty Leaders 4-H Club and will be showing her beef feeders and a steer at the Crawford County Fair. Corin has taken many projects through 4-H including; baking, lambs, and beef projects. Corin will be a sophomore at Colonel Crawford High School in the fall. Corin is involved in many activities at school, including; basketball, track, and ROX. She received her academic and track letter this year. Corin is looking the opportunity to represent Crawford County Junior Fair Royalty as the Princess.

Here is information about the Junior Fair Prince candidate

Connor Corwin is the thirteen-year-old son of Aaron and Jill Corwin. Conner is a five-year member of the Dairy Maids

and Gents 4-H Club, where he is currently serving as the Historian. Connor will be in the eighth-grade at River Valley High School in the fall where he is involved with; Junior Teen Institute, Viking Council, and Golf. He is also a member of the St. Pauls’ Lutheran Church where he is involved with his youth group, and he just returned from a mission trip to New York City. In his spare time, Connor enjoys spending time with family and friends and his new puppy Max. he also enjoys riding his four-wheeler

