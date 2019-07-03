Free airplane rides for 8-17 year olds Saturday at Lahm Airport

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Aviation Club (MAC), in conjunction with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), will be offering free Young Eagles airplane rides to young people between the ages of 8 and 17 on Saturday, July 6, from 10-noon at Mansfield Lahm Airport.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m on the aircraft parking ramp just outside the Subway restaurant at the airport. A parent or legal guardian must accompany their child to complete the registration process.

EAA has sponsored these flights since 1991 with more than 2 million young people having been provided a meaningful flight experience at no charge. The flights are provided through the generous efforts of local MAC/EAA member pilots.

The Young Eagles flights are a part of the Airport Day event at Mansfield Lahm Airport that begins at 8 a.m. with a Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Aviation Club at the pavilion, and a Classic Car Show.

Also, The Mansfield Aviation Club (MAC). in conjunction with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). and EAA Chapter 148 will be presenting two scholarships at 12:30 p.m. on the stage near the terminal.

The MAC Aviation Scholarship will be presented to to Lily Ericsson and the EAA Ray Aviation Scholarship to Hayden Kehres. The scholarships demonstrate great support for aviation in our community. The EAA is sponsoring the Ray Aviation Scholarship, and our local TE Connectivity sponsors the the MAC Aviation Scholarship.

To learn more about the Young Eagles program visit their web site at www.youngeagles.org or contact Rich Green at C: 419-512-0470

