Planning commission gets update on Hamilton Hills building plans

BELLVILLE — Plans to bring more residents to the village were given a preliminary go ahead by members of the Bellville Planning Commission at last week’s meeting.

Joe Shrock, of Shrock Custom Construction, LLC, purchased a 49-acre parcel of land from the Clear fork Valley school district last year. He presented plans for development at the meeting.

The land where homes would be built is located south of the Hamilton Hills area in Bellville, on State Route 13 south.

The preliminary plans would yield 68 building lots, of .055 acres on average, according to Bellville village administrator Larry Weirich.

Shrock said there is no time schedule in place for start of construction. Delbert Mollott has been involved in the project.

More engineering work needs to be done on the project, and final approval would have to be given by the village, said Weirich.

Village and school board officials have talked for some time about the benefits of getting more people to live in the area.

Recently two new elementary school buildings were constructed.

The Shrock firm has been involved in numerous projects in the area, including construction changes at Pleasant Hill State Park.

The Hamilton Hills area has newer homes than those in older sections of the village.

