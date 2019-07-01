Crawford-Marion ADAMH seeks input on community plan

MARION — Every two years, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) requires ADAMH Boards across the state to complete a Community Plan. OhioMHAS uses these plans to align local, state and federal priorities as a basis for future department initiatives. These plans are also a necessary component of the OhioMHAS’ annual application to the federal government for approximately $80 million in grant funds.

The Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board is requesting your assistance in ranking the federal, state and local priorities. We are asking you to complete the survey we have created. You will be asked to rate each priority listed from low to high using a scale from 1 to 4.

After you have rated the priorities, you will be given the option to list additional priorities for any groups that were not included in the guidelines from OhioMHAS. The Crawford-Marion ADAMH will use your aggregate feedback in our plan when we submit it to OhioMHAS next month.

Please click on the link to start the survey. It should take approximately 10 minutes to complete. The survey will be active until Monday, July 15th. If you have any questions on the survey, please contact the ADAMH Board at 740-387-8531.

To take the servey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CMCP2019

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_communnity-survey.jpg