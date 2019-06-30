Music — and dinner — in the park

GALION — Guests at last week’s Music in the park were treated to a pre-concert meal of fresh lemon shakes and nearly 400 hotdogs by the directors and staff of Richardson Davis Chapel Snyder Funeral Home. It was the fourth of five concerts in this year’s 11th a Music in the Park series, sponsored by the funeral home. The sun shined on guests at the Heise Park bandstand as they listened to Crawford County favorite Bullit. Lead singer Larry Lovely started the show in an Elvis costume. His daughter-in-law Kim Lovely also sang several songs, as did Curt Weaver. Music in the Park concludes next Tuesday, July 2, with Columbus based Fortune, who will entertain with a mix of swing, smooth jazz, popular funk, Motown and even a little Sinatra to get the crowd up and dancing. The show starts at 7 p.m. at the bandstand.

