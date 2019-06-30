Galion area church, news briefs

Ice cream social next week at Mount Zion UMC

BUCYRUS — The Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1192 Mount Zion Road, Bucyrus will have its annualice cream social on Sunday, July 7 from 5-7 p.m. Serving sandwiches, homemade desserts and ice cream.

‘Job and Suffering’ at Ohio Central’s summer seminar

IBERIA — The summer seminar at Ohio Central Bible College is Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Job and Suffering” will be taught by Bruce Edwards, a guest lecturer from Richwood. He is a graduate of OCBC. The program is on the first floor of Iberia Presbyterian Church. It costs $20, with refreshments included. Call 419-946-5576 for more information or visit www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org. All are welcome to attend.

Anthony Schlegel to speak at community breakfast

BUCYRUS — Ohio State University assistant strength and conditioning coach Anthony Schlegel, who owns and operates “The Difference USA” will be the guest speaker for the next Men’s Community Breakfast. The breakfast is in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Hospital on Wednesday, July 10 at 7 a.m.

Special meeting at health department

GALION — A Special Meeting of the Galion City Health Department has been called for the purpose of adopting the Fee Schedule — sexual health clinic and fee schedule — time of service sexual health clinic policies and setting of the initial sexual health clinic fees. This meeting is Monday July 1 at 5 p.m. at the Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East. The next regular meeting of the Galion Board of Health is July 10 at 5 p.m., also at the Health Department office.

Immunization appointment times available

GALION — The city health department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, July 10; July 17 (last appointment slot is 5:40 p.m.); and July 24. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.