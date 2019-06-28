Gallery: Copperheads 18, Graders 6; Photos by Don Tudor

Mary McCoy, a 1987 graduate of Ontario High School, sings the National Anthem before the Graders game against the Southern Ohio Copperheads on Tuesday, June 27, 2019, at Heddleson Field in Heise Park. Photo by Don Tudor.
General Manager Kayla Hunter and Ohio University student Jeff Stephan track pitch speeds with a Jugs radar gun for the Southern Ohio Copperheads against the Graders at Heise Park on Thursday. Hunter, a May OU graduate, leads a group of OU undergraduate students whose learning lab is a subdivision of the Copperheads organization. Hunter, who seeks a career in sports management, said the group’s motto is “Community owned, student operated” because Athens businesses sponsor the student group.