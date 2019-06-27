Richland Newhope hosting remote support tours

MANSFIELD — Richland Newhope/ Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host an Open House and tour of their remote support demonstration site on June 27. The Open House is to show individuals supported by Richland Newhope, their family members, guardians, providers and other community members how technology can help people with disabilities live independently.

The Open House will take place at the Newhope Foundation Hall Service and Support Administration Building: 220 Home Ave. The hours for the Open House are 1-4 p.m. Tours start each half hour.

Special guests are Christopher Collins and his parents, Howard and Carol Collins. Both parents are active in advocating for remote supports across the state.

Richland Newhope received a $20,000 grant from Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council and The Ohio State University Nisonger Center to create the remote support demonstration site and increase awareness to this area.

Light refreshments will be provided and community members can enter into a drawing at the Open House to win a free Amazon Echo Dot. One winner will be randomly chosen at the end of the day.

For more information about the Open House/tour, call 419-774-4418.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_open-house.jpg