Bellville Village Council: Palm Park playground equipment coming soon; rain hasn’t showed cemetery expansion

BELLVILLE – Village council members received news that new playground equipment at Palm Park will be installed, thanks to a grant from the Richland Foundation.

The approval was announced at last week’s council meeting.

Parks committee members had been discussing improvements in the park, and had submitted a request for funds to the foundation group. The new playground should be installed in time for Family Field Day, which is held later in September.

Stuart Brenkus, the son of mayor Teri Brenkus, talked to council about his concerns for Palm Park.

Stuart Brenkus said he was interested in plans for maintaining and making trail systems in the park, and possibly installing walking bridges. Brenkus said he thought signage for the trails also would be helpful.

Council members discussed Brenkus’ concerns, and said it would be possible for him to meet with members of the parks department. Getting sponsors for some of Brenkus’ ideas was also discussed.

Photos and possible plans for the park were distributed.

Mayor Brenkus, in her report, said weather has delayed getting painting done on village crosswalks.

She thanked the Richland Foundation for helping with flower baskets and providing financial support for other projects.

An artist has been doing murals in the village. One has been completed on the building across from Mechanics Bank. Brenkus said another artist may be needed to complete a car wash mural.

Village administrator Larry Weirich told council he has been working on an electric contract, which will end in August with the current business monitoring electric use.

The Trebel company has said it could take over that monitoring in addition to the gas aggregation project it now handles.

Council is working on appointing a new fiscal officer. Brigette Gatton resigned recently from that post. It was agreed to meet candidates on July 1 before making an appointment.

Recent weather and the problems it caused in some areas didn’t have a negative effect on the planned expansion of the old cemetery, council member Josh Epperson told council.

His committee has been working on an expansion which will be along State Route 97 west just outside the village proper.

Epperson said some funds may be available for landscaping and signage at the new site.

The council’s safety committee is reviewing a proposed contract governing use of school resource officers. (SROs)

Officers from the Bellville Police Department have been providing services at schools. The proposed contract was sent back to the village by the Clear Fork Valley School officials.

