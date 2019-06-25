Clear Fork school board seeking new member

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Local School District Board of Education is seeking a community member to fill a vacant board member position due to the resignation of Kyle Beveridge effective June 21, 2019. The remaining four members of the board are required by law to appoint a replacement to fill this vacancy within 30 days from the resignation. The person selected by the Board will serve by appointment until December 31, 2019. The appointed board member will need to run for popular election on November 5, 2019, if he or she wishes to serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

The person appointed by the Board to fill the vacant position must be a registered voter living within the boundaries of the Clear Fork Valley Local School District or become so qualified within ten (10) days of his or her appointment. Applicants must submit a letter of interest to fill the vacancy and any other documents the person wishes the Board to consider by 4 p.m. Friday July 05, 2019, to Bradd Stevens, Treasurer , Clear Fork Valley Local School District, 92 Hines Ave.Bellville, OH 44813 or email stevensb@clearfork.k12.oh.us.

All applications are public records and are therefore subject to public disclosure. At a regular meeting to be held July 8, 2019, all letters of interest will be reviewed and the Board will select candidates for interviewing. At that meeting the board plans to conduct the interviews and discussing the merits of each interviewee. Following the interviews, the board expects to vote to appoint the person who will fill the vacancy.

