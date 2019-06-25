Galion area college news

Galionite graduates from Bellevue University

BELLEVUE, Nebraska— Angela Makeever, of Galion, recently received a Master of Business Administration from Bellevue University. Makeever joined the ranks of more than 57,000 Bellevue University alumni succeeding around the globe.

Spring dean’s list at Ashland University

ASHLAND — These students have been named to the Ashland University’s Spring 2019 Dean’s List.

Jenna Niedermier of New Washington, who is majoring in music education. She is the daughter of Mark and Amy Neidermier of New Washington and a 2018 graduate of Buckeye Central High School.

Elise Massie of Crestline, who is majoring in nursing. She is a 2015 graduate of Colonel Crawford High School.

Kirsten Wagoner of Galion, who is majoring in psychology and business administration. She is the daughter of Terina Wagoner and a 2018 graduate of Galion High School.

Reanne Neal of Galion, who is majoring in intervention specialist early childhood education. She is a 2015 graduate of Galion High School.

Sydney Dameron of Galion, who is majoring in integrated social studies. Dameron is a 2015 graduate of Galion High School.

Makaila Grimes of Galion, who is majoring in nursing. Grimes is a 2015 graduate of Galion High School.

David Reeves of Galion, who is majoring in international political science. Reeves is a 2015 graduate of Mansfield Christian High School.

Jake Hall of North Bloomfield, who is majoring in accounting. Hall is a 2017 graduate of Maplewood High School.

Michelle Brown of Galion, who is majoring in intervention specialist and religion. Brown is a 2016 graduate of Northmor High School.

Sidney Donahue of Crestline, who is majoring in accounting. She is the daughter of Karen Donahue and a 2018 Shelby graduate.

Victoria Keller of Galion, who is majoring in intervention specialist. Keller is a 2017 graduate of St Peter’s High School.

University of Dayton dean’s list

DAYTON — Crestline resident Christopher Marek earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2019 dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Bucyrus’ Gabriella Seibert earns summer internship

FINDLAY — Gabriella Seibert, of Bucyrus, a student at the University of Findlay, is completing an internship for summer 2019. Seibert is an intern for the University of Findlay’s Office of Accommodation and Inclusion in Findlay. Seibert is pursuing a degree in psychology.

Bluffton University dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the spring 2019 term. It includes students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher. Tiro’s Sarah Heydinger was named to the list.

University of Alabama president’s list

TUSCALOOSA — Madison Ashley Sharp of Bucyrus, has been named to The University of Alabama president’s list for spring 2019.