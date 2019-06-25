Galion police reports

Wednesday, June 19

12:37 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the Libby Lane complex.

1:02 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 7700 block of Ohio 309.

1:17 a.m. — Police arrested one person after a call from the 400 block of Libby Lane was investigated.

1:25 a.m. — Police received a report of a person hanging around a vacant house in 800 block of South Market Street

2 a.m. — One person was arrested after police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.

7:57 a.m. — Police were called to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of West Atwood Street.

2:17 p.m. — A South Boston Street resident reported a retaining wall destroyed while they were away from their residence.

4:51 p.m. — A dog being walked in the West Payne Avenue area was reportedly attacked by other dogs running loose.

4:51 p.m. — Police received a report a three-wheeler being drive in an alley off Grove.

7:33 p.m. — Police arrested two people for possession of drug abuse instruments in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

8:11 p.m. — Two people were arrested on Mansfield warrants in the Bloomer Street area after police responded to a possible overdose.

11:29 p.m. — Three people were received warnings for disorderly conduct and were ordered to stay away from one other after an incident in the Cedargate apartment complex.

Tuesday, June 18

1:37 a.m. — One person was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and on Harding Way West.

10:39 a.m. — A small girl’s bicycle was found in the 200 block of East Atwood Street.

6:01 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Hetrick Drive.

9:08 p.m. — Loud music was investigated in the 300 block of North Market Street.

10:23 p.m. — After responding to a fight in the 200 block of Harding Way East, police arrested two people for possession of drug abuse instruments

Monday, June 17

6:09 a.m. — Police were called about a man passed out in a vehicle in the 200 block of Harding Way East. He was issued a warning for disorderly conduct and released to a relative.

7:58 a.m. — A bicycle was found in the 800 block of Elm Street.

10:11 a.m. — Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue.

12:53 p.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported medication stolen.

7:10 p.m. — Police responded to a report of people firing bottle rockets in the 1100 block of North Market Street. They were warned that fireworks are prohibited in Galion.

11:41 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious man near Miami Street.